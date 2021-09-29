CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

