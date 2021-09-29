Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,953,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,002,984 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.71% of Cimarex Energy worth $648,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

