Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.40

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.40 and traded as high as $15.50. Cincinnati Bell shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 117,232 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $788.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 116,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.