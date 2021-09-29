Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.40

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.40 and traded as high as $15.50. Cincinnati Bell shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 117,232 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $788.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)
Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.
