Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial’s continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares of Cincinnati Financial have outperformed the industry in year-to-date period. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. High cost can also put strain on margin expansion.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

