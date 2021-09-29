Citigroup Inc. Acquires 58,161 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,161 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

