Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 12,932.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,772 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wipro by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

NYSE WIT opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

