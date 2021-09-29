Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,830 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 711,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after buying an additional 389,931 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 422.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares during the period.

Shares of JKE opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

