Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of Kura Oncology worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

