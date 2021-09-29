Citigroup Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

