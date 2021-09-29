Citigroup Inc. Sells 113,692 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,692 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $77,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,212,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

BBVA stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

