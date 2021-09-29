Citigroup Lowers InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) to Neutral

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INNV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair cut InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.
InnovAge stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.81 million and a P/E ratio of -19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
