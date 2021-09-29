Citigroup Lowers InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) to Neutral

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INNV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair cut InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

InnovAge stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.81 million and a P/E ratio of -19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

