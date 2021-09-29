Citigroup Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $61.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

