Citigroup Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $64.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

