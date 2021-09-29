Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBT opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
