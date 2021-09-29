Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBT opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company operates through its subsidiary, Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which provides banking services. It provides retail and commercial banking that includes commercial and consumer demand and time deposit accounts, real estate, commercial and consumer loans, Internet banking, brokerage services, safe deposit boxes and other miscellaneous services incidental to the operation of a commercial bank.

