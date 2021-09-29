Civitas Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $65,904.01 and $50.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00019776 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001468 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,266,724 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

