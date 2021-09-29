Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

CLNE traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 5,586,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,540,341. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,953,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

