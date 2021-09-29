CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce $7.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,061,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after buying an additional 5,428,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $56,733,004,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

