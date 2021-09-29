Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

CCEP opened at $55.50 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

