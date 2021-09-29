Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) CTO Sells $186,265.60 in Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) CTO Konstantin Konstantinov sold 7,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $186,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CDAK stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $379.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.