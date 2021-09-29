Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) CTO Sells $186,265.60 in Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) CTO Konstantin Konstantinov sold 7,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $186,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $379.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 427,415 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 646,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 676,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.