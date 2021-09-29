Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

