Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

FIX stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

