Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 392,581 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 444.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,581 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $190,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

