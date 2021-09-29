Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.78. The stock had a trading volume of 57,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

