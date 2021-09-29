Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.43. 10,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day moving average is $177.85. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.18 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

