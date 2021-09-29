Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 554 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,682.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.70 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,790.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,587.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

