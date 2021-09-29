Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 786 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NVO stock opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

