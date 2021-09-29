Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Canopy Growth worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.05. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

