Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

