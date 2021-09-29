Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

WELL opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

