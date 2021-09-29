Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $385.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.39 and a 200 day moving average of $378.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $256.56 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.