Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 32,612 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.68.

NYSE BABA opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

