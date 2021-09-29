Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.