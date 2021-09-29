Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $18.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48.

