Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 41,887 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.44.

NYSE:INFO opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.