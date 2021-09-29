Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

