Comparing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Crexendo alerts:

7.9% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crexendo and Telephone and Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.61 $7.94 million $0.47 12.49 Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.43 $226.00 million $1.93 10.08

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Crexendo and Telephone and Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.29%. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus price target of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 52.70%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Crexendo.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41%

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats Telephone and Data Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.