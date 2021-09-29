Comparing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.35 $32.01 million $1.05 16.73 Global Net Lease $330.10 million 4.93 $10.78 million $1.79 9.07

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 13.89% 3.03% 1.37% Global Net Lease 0.67% 0.15% 0.06%

Risk & Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 3 0 2.50 Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.