Comparing Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Holicity alerts:

This table compares Holicity and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92%

This table compares Holicity and Despegar.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.31 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -12.57

Holicity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Holicity and Despegar.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.51%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Holicity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.