Comparing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) & Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

0.0% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -94.87% N/A -17.36% Deutsche Lufthansa -44.35% -198.47% -12.53%

Volatility & Risk

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Deutsche Lufthansa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.30 -$4.55 billion N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa $15.52 billion 0.42 -$7.68 billion ($14.29) -0.76

LATAM Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LATAM Airlines Group and Deutsche Lufthansa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Deutsche Lufthansa 9 2 0 0 1.18

Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus price target of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Deutsche Lufthansa’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Lufthansa is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment focuses on the growing market for european direct sales. The Logistics segment consists of scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The Maintenance Repair Overhaul segment is involved in the provision of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. The Catering segment is engaged in providing airline catering. The company was founded on January 6, 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.