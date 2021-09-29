Comparing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) & SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 12.33% -5.61% 2.84% Orchid Island Capital N/A 19.61% 1.98%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SBA Communications and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 2 12 1 2.93 Orchid Island Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

SBA Communications presently has a consensus price target of $366.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Orchid Island Capital has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Orchid Island Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.08 billion 17.44 $24.10 million $9.44 35.13 Orchid Island Capital $116.04 million 5.95 $2.13 million $1.20 4.17

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. SBA Communications pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SBA Communications has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Orchid Island Capital on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS comprise of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

