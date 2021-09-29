Comparing Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) & Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.23 million N/A N/A Southern Copper $7.98 billion 5.63 $1.57 billion $2.03 28.67

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -32.16% -29.37% Southern Copper 28.18% 37.37% 16.40%

Risk & Volatility

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Silver Bull Resources and Southern Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75

Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $64.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Silver Bull Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment involves in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

