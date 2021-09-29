Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.
Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Shares of CAG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,288. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.
In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.