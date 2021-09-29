Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of CAG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,288. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

