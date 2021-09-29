Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAG. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

