Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading 3.9% Higher

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.95. 208,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,568,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,107,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,042,000 after buying an additional 156,942 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.