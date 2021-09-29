Conceal (CCX) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $304,195.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,689,654 coins and its circulating supply is 11,555,047 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

