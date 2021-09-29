Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $174,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $304.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

