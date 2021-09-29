Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEI opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.99.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.