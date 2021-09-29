Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKI opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

