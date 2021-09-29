Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.15 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 67,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

