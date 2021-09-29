Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 55,521 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,521 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Linde stock opened at $299.93 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.53. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.